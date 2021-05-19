Azerbaijan Railways announces increase in freight traffic

By Trend

The volume of rail freight traffic in Azerbaijan has increased over the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, Natavan Bayramova, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

According to Bayramova, the coronavirus pandemic has not had a negative impact on rail freight in Azerbaijan.

“Negotiations are underway to attract new cargo for transportation from abroad. Cooperation is being established to attract new countries to participate in the railway corridors passing through Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson emphasized.