Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

By Trend
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 16.048 manat or $9.44 (0.51 percent) and made up 3,149.879 manat or $1,852.87 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3799 manat or 0.22 cents (0.81 percent) and amounted to 46.9986 manat ($27.64).
The price of platinum increased by 4.8365 manat or $2.845 (0.23 percent) and equaled 2,094.9695 manat ($1,232.335).
The price of palladium increased by 21.607 manat or $12.71 (0.44 percent) and stood at 4,943.821 manat ($2,908.13).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 150.6965 manat or $88.645 (5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.0693 manat or $1.80 (7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 53.0825 manat or $31.225 (2.6 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 285.2175 manat or $167.775 (6.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 207.2385 manat or $121.905 (7 percent), silver grew by 19.7391 manat or $11.61 (72.4 percent), platinum increased by 784.329 manat or $461.37 (59.8 percent) and palladium increased by 1,809.191 manat or $1,064.23 (57.7 percent)
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
May 17, 2021
3,149.879
46.9986
2,094.9695
4,943.821
May 16, 2021
3,133.831
46.6187
2,090.133
4,922.214
April 17, 2021
2,999.1825
43.9293
2,041.887
4,658.6035
May 17, 2020
2,942.6405
27.2595
1,310.6405
3,134.63
Change in a day:
in manat
16.048
0.3799
4.8365
21.607
in %
0.51
0.81
0.23
0.44
Change in a month:
in manat
150.6965
3,0693
53.0825
285.2175
in %
5
7
2.6
6.1
Change in a year:
in manat
207.2385
19.7391
784.329
1,809.191
in %
7
72.4
59.8
57.7
