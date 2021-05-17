Azerbaijan launches project to develop women's entrepreneurship

By Trend

A FemTech platform has been launched in Azerbaijan to train women in the development of start-up projects, one of the founders of the project Nazrin Guluzade told Trend on April 30.

"This project will help develop women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, increase the number of women in innovative enterprises in the country, expand the relations at the international level and make local startups go global," Guluzade added.

"FemTech supports women in five spheres, namely, FemEdu, FemHack, FemInspo, FemTalk, FemWorld," one of the founders of the project said. "Each of these products consists of projects and programs. For example, within FemTalks, the founders of the platform organize the events where women share their experience."

"Moreover, we have the Female Founder Bootcamp project, where we organize a gender equality hackathon at FemHack," Guluzade said. "The Female Founder Incubation Program, which envisages organizing a meeting of graduates, is being implemented within FemEdu."

"Our projects correspond to SDG-4 (education), SDG-5 (gender equality), SDG-8 (economic growth), SDG-9 (innovation) and SDG-10 (reduced inequalities)," Guluzade said. "We strive to expand our target audience and make big influence on women in ICT."

Guluzade said that the FemTech platform has implemented the projects and programs with local and foreign institutions such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA is a body at the United Nations), the European Union, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High technologies of Azerbaijan, Next Step Innovation Center, Female Founders, Founder Institute and others.