Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports in Jan-Apr

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 26.5 percent in the first four months of 2021, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on May 6.

The minister said that according to preliminary estimates, non-oil exports also increased by 62.5 percent in April current year, compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

"Promotion of Azerbaijani non-oil export has accelerated the growth of this sector. Despite the negative impact of a pandemic, the indicators are positive," Jabbarov added.

The minister has said that the increase in non-oil products export is an indicator of the sustainability of the Azerbaijani economy, even during the pandemic.

The minister earlier announced that Azerbaijan’s business environment was entering a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the country’s business environment will be further improved. He stated that the measures would be taken to achieve SME's significant share in GDP, promote their participation in public procurement and boost business transparency.

The task is set of sustainable diversification of the economy, and in this regard, it’s planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of non-oil exports. The volume of export of non-oil goods is planned to double by 2025.