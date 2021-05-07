Azerbaijan, Japan ink deal on green energy zone in liberated territories

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and Japan’s TEPSCO company have signed an agreement related to the establishment of the “green energy” zone in the newly-liberated territories in line with the presidential order, the ministry’s press service reported on April 6.

The agreement envisages the effective use of renewable energy potential such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy in the liberated territories. It considers the establishment of a “green energy” zone based on modern energy management approaches in order to realize the energy supply of the region.

The joint project will study international experience in this field, and a scenario of energy supply and demand depending on economic development and settlement in the liberated areas. In addition, it will address issues such as network integration of renewable energy, energy efficiency, transport, urban development, waste management, smart networks, and green financing.

The presidential order on measures to establish a “green energy” zone in the country’s liberated territories was signed on May 3, 2021.

It should be noted that TEPSCO has participated in the implementation of a number of projects in Azerbaijan. These include consulting services in the project on the construction of "Shimal-1" and "Shimal-2" power plants, field analysis of the energy sector of Azerbaijan, and others.

TEPSCO, founded in 1960, has implemented projects in more than 90 countries of the world and has international experience in the field of "green energy". The company offered “green solutions” within the framework of “smart city” projects in Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and Thailand.