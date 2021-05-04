Azerbaijan launches mentoring skills program for teachers

By Trend

The "Teaching Mentoring Skills" program has kicked off in Azerbaijan, which will cover about 50 teachers from five universities in the country, the Azerbaijan Innovation Center told Trend.

The training will last until the end of May and will be devoted to entrepreneurship, business, innovation, start-ups and project management.

“The university professors and other participants will meet with experts in these spheres within this program, so they can exchange views and get answers,” the Center said. “Moreover, in the second stage, participants in the mentoring program within the “incubation program” will be taught the mentoring skills."

The training on entrepreneurship, business, innovation, start-ups and project management have been organized within the 'Skills for the Future' project by the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan. The program will run until the end of May this year.

The goal of the project is to support students in promoting their innovative ideas, which plays an important role in the technological development of the country, as well as to train teachers involved in the educational process to develop their skills as mentors in innovation.

Another sphere of the Skills for the Future project is incubation programs aimed at teaching students how to develop start-ups with the participation of instructors.