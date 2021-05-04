Azerbaijan Railways boosts cargo transportation in 1Q2021

By Azernews





Azerbaijan Railways transported 3.7 million tons of cargo in the first quarter of 2021, which is 7 percent more compared to the same period of last year, local media has reported.

Of the total cargo transportation, 1.9 million tons accounted for international shipments.

During the reported period, the volume of transit traffic increased by 10.9 percent, reaching 1.2 million tons, while domestic freight traffic decreased by 18.6 percent to 582,300 tons.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan Railways transported 476,232 passengers in January-March, which is a decrease by 56 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still significant restrictions on passengers’ transportation in Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan Railways increased the volume of transit freight traffic by 8.8 percent to 4.1 million tons in 2020. In addition, Azerbaijan Railways transported a total of 14.6 million tons of cargoes, which is by 3.9 percent less, compared to 2019.

Azerbaijan Railways is a state-owned company set up in 2009.