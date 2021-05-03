Polish companies ready to help Azerbaijan rehabilitate Karabakh

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Polish companies and institutions are ready to support Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories, Trend has reported, quoting the Polish Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that work is underway on proposals from Polish companies that are interested in participating in this process and possible options for financing by Polish and international organizations are being checked.

"Polish companies can offer interesting solutions that might be applied in the liberated lands (for example, in waste management, construction, in the development of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, agriculture, etc.). In addition, Poland has extensive experience in implementing projects aimed at protecting the architectural and cultural heritage," the Polish ministry added.

It was stressed that Polish specialists, restorers and architects are involved in the restoration carried out on all continents. This potential and experience can also be useful for the restoration of cultural heritage on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The Polish Foreign Ministry underlined the implementation of the economic reforms program and Azerbaijan's growing position as an international transport hub between the Central Asian and European countries.

"This creates especially good conditions for the development of bilateral economic cooperation. The main directions of economic cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan are defined in the document 'Roadmap for strategic partnership in the economy' signed by the two presidents in Warsaw in 2017," the ministry said.

It added that bilateral cooperation can be facilitated by the signing of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as Azerbaijan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in various fields. Cooperation with Poland can contribute to the economic transformation of Azerbaijan. A lot of useful things can be learned from the Polish experience, and we are ready to share this with our partners," the Polish ministry said.

President Ilham Aliyev has said that companies from friendly countries will be involved in restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from three decades of the Armenian occupation.