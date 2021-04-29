Boeing freighter to strengthen Azerbaijan's regional transport hub status - minister

By Trend





The significance of the signed agreement on the purchase of Boeing 777F planes is extremely great for both Silk Way West Airlines and Azerbaijan, Head of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports on Apr.28.

According to Nabiyev, in recent years, the fleet of national air carriers of Azerbaijan has been replenished with the most modern aircraft, their material, and technical base has been strengthened, and the level of services they provide has increased.

"This agreement will strengthen the role of Silk Way West Airlines in international air cargo transportation and Azerbaijan's position as a regional transport hub and reliable partner for international trade and commerce," he noted.

Besides, according to him, the ministry is creating a favorable environment in Azerbaijan for creating a competitive, innovative, as well as environmentally friendly transport and logistics system.

"In Azerbaijan, the aviation sector and its regulatory body comply with all international standards and ICAO recommendations,” Nabiyev further said. “The air transport sector is an important factor in the development of many other sectors of the economy, from trade to tourism. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the prospects for economic development and negatively affected the air transport sector.”

He also pointed out that the ministry, as the central regulator, is committed to addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by funding and implementing modern solutions aimed at improving the efficiency and safety of the air transport sector in the post-pandemic period.

"Since we consider Azerbaijan as part of the global network, our goal is to integrate into it, to become its full-fledged part. We aren’t trying to compete with global players, but are building mutually beneficial alliances. Today's event is one of the steps taken in this direction. The purchase of the new planes will lead to the expansion and improvement of the quality of air transport services in our country," added the official.

The purchase agreement signing ceremony was held on April 28 in Baku, in which President of Silk Way Group, Zaur Akhundov, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Rashad Nabiyev, US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lee Litzenberger, and President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal took part.