Azerbaijan, Russia mull lifting ban on tomatoes, apples export

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor have discussed further measures to remove restrictions on the exports of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples to Russia.

During the meeting held in Moscow, the parties discussed bilateral relations in the field of food security, the prospects for joint cooperation, and integration of information systems. In addition, the draft agreements between the two institutions in the field of veterinary, plant quarantine and protection were discussed.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and Russian Plant Quarantine Center.

Other issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and relevant agencies are taking joint measures to lift restrictions on the tomatoes and apple export from Azerbaijan to Russia.

So far, relevant Russian authority lifted the ban on import for 96 tomatoes producing companies and over 40 apples producers companies operating in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.