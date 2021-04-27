Azerbaijan shares data on applications submitted for participation in training on export management

By Trend





About 30 local companies have applied to participate in the "Export Academy" project conducted by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Club of Exporters to train personnel to meet modern requirements for the development of the country's export potential and international trade, Trend reports on April 26 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.

“These trainings will be useful for those who want to be engaged in export or specialize in export management,” the minister tweeted.

AZPROMO’s mission is to meet the needs of businessmen who have applied by rendering targeted services and facilitating the inflow of foreign direct investments and export in efficient ways.