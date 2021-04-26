TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan eyes to resume direct flights with Pakistan - ambassador

26 April 2021 [15:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan plans to resume direct flights with Pakistan, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade told the Pakistani media, Trend reports.

According to Alizade, the resumption of direct flights is possible if the situation with COVID-19 improves.

"The resumption of the regular flight will have a positive impact on the economic and trade activities of our countries," the diplomat said.

There is currently no direct flight between the two countries. Air traffic is established through Turkish Airlines, which operates flights from Istanbul to Lahore/Islamabad via Baku.

