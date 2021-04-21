Postal operators of Azerbaijan, Turkey launch money transfer service at favorable tariffs

Azerbaijan’s Azerpost LLC and the State Postal and Telegraph Organization of Turkey (PTT) have begun to provide money transfer services at more favorable rates, Azerpost told Trend.

Earlier, for this purpose, the postal operators of Azerbaijan and Turkey reached an agreement on the use of the money transfer system of the Turkish Aktif Bank.

“Since April 2021, citizens can use the service of money transfers at lower rates without opening an account at 1,500 Azerpost post offices and about 5,000 PTT post offices. The new project creates broad opportunities for further development of cooperation between postal operators of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the company said.

Azerpost has previously become the official partner of the money transfer system of the international Turkish platform UPT.