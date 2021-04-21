Azerbaijan to expand self employment program in 2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is expanding the self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The number of people involved in the program, will be increased by 13.6 times this year, compared to 2017 when it first started, the ministry has reported.

Some 1,172 citizens were involved in the self-employment program in 2017. In 2021, this number will be brought to 16,000 people, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said in its official website.

It should be noted that the self-employment program involved 7,267 people in 2018, 10,716 people in 2019 and 12, 548 in 2020.

The number of people participating in the self-employment program, which allows unemployed people and job seekers to start small businesses, is increasing every year compared to the previous year.

The ministry involved 3,500 citizens in the self-employment program in the first three months of 2021. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

Meanwhile, some 35,000 citizens were involved in the active employment program during the reported period.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

Additionally, the ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. So far, more than 9,000 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars were provided to these categories of citizens.