Azerbaijan Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 1Q2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in the first quarter of 2021, accounting for 84.3 percent of this country’s total imports of bitumen, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 8,600 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia. It should be noted that overall Georgia imported 10,200 tons of oil bitumen this year, which is by 4,100 tons or 28.7 percent less than in the same period of 2020.

Other main suppliers of oil bitumen to Georgia were Iraq with 1,100 tons or 10.8 percent and Russia with 500 tons or 4.9 percent.

Moreover, in March, Georgia imported 5,000 tons of oil bitumen, of which 4,200 tons or 84 percent was from Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Georgia imported 42,970 tons of oil worth $20.1 million from Azerbaijan in January-March current year.

The value of exports increased by 2.2 times or $10.7 million, while the volume of exports increased by 82.5 percent or 19,425 tons. It should be noted that Georgia imported 23,544 tons of oil worth $9.3 million from Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2020.

Likewise, Azerbaijan increased electricity export to Georgia by 15 percent in the first three months of the year, and accounted for 32.2 percent of Georgia’s total electricity imports.

In the reported period, Georgia imported 463.1 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan. In addition, the largest exporter of electricity to Georgia during the reported period was Russia, with 863.6 million kWh, which accounted for 60 percent of the country’s total electricity imports.

Additionally, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $250.2 million in the first quarter of this year, which is by 13.6 percent less than in the same period of 2020.

Of the total turnover, export amounted to $145.7 million, while the import to $104.5 million. Imports from Azerbaijan accounted for 7.5 percent of Georgia’s total imports during the reported period.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million in 2020. Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.