Azerbaijan sees growth in gold price

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, except silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Apr.19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold grew by 21.454 manat or $12.62 (0.72 percent) and made up 3,020.6365 manat or $1,776.84 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.0853 manat or 5 cents (0.19 percent) and amounted to 43.844 manat ($25.79).

The price of platinum went up by 13.073 manat or $7.69 (0.64 percent) and equaled to 2,054.96 manat ($1,208.8).

The price of palladium rose by 58.5225 manat or $34.42 (1.26 percent) and stood at 4,717.126 manat ($2,774.78).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 73.78 manat or $43.4 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 0.4549 manat or 27 cents (1 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 0.595 manat or 35 cents per ounce, while palladium increased by 168.283 manat or $98.99 (3.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 117.0025 manat or $68.82 (4 percent), silver grew by 17.7039 manat or $10.41 (67.7 percent), platinum spiked by 733.1675 manat or $431.27 (55.5 percent), and palladium surged by 960.823 manat or $565.19 (25.6 percent).