Azerbaijan improving access of entrepreneurs to insurance services

By Trend





The management of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund held a meeting, Trend reports referring to a source in AIA.

According to the source, the sides discussed current situation and real prospects in the sphere of providing entrepreneurs with access to insurance services.

The source also noted that the AIA Executive Director Elmar Mirsalayev spoke about the types of insurance services provided to entrepreneurs.

According to Mirsalayev, ensuring access of business entities to insurance services and raising awareness of entrepreneurs about insurance is the main priority of the association and the local insurance market.

In turn, Board Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund Kanan Najafov stressed that the insurance system is the most successful mechanism for protecting the business environment.

Regarding the insurance services most relevant to business, Najafov pointed out that the entrepreneurs working in the agricultural sector and carrying out export operations are interested in profitable insurance products.

Another topic of discussion was business loan insurance for entrepreneurs.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to stimulate entrepreneurs' access to insurance services, identify new and more suitable products for them, as well as prepare and sign a memorandum of cooperation.