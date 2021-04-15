Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for silver, platinum, palladium

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on April 15, with the exception of gold, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell in price by 7.4715 manat or $4.39 (0.25 percent), amounting to 2,957.184 manat ($1,739), and an ounce of silver rose in price by 0.0887 manat or 5 cents (0.21 percent), to 43.2679 manat (25.45). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 6.0265 manat or $3.54 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 1,998.095 manat ($1,175), and per ounce of palladium - by 5.712 manat or $3.36 (0.12 percent), to 4,581.585 manat ($2,695).

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 21.012 manat or $12.36 (0.7 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.9264 manat or 54 cents (2.1 percent). The price per ounce of platinum fell by 58.3525 manat or $34.32 (2.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 576.113 manat or $33.88 (14.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 26.18 manat or $15.4 (0.9 percent), silver - by 16.6071 manat or $9.76 (62.3 percent), platinum - by 653.293 manat or $38.42 (48.6 percent), and palladium rose in price by 752.233 manat or $442.5 (19.6 percent).