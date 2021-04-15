Azerbaijani Central Bank to facilitate growth of countrywide mobile banking

By Trend





The indicators of transactions carried out via mobile banking grew in Azerbaijan in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Farid Osmanov said.

Osmanov made the remark at ‘Role of financial institutions in digital ecosystem development’ online event, Trend reports on Apr.14.

According to him, in 2020, payments through mobile banking increased by 16 percent, and the number of users - by 53 percent compared to 2019.

"In 2018-2020, as part of the development of mobile banking, we built a new infrastructure for this sector, created a digital authorization system, integrated banks into one platform. In addition, a number of online opportunities through mobile banking were introduced," he added.

The director general noted that Azerbaijan provides an opportunity to obtain the status of a resident of the country and open bank accounts.

"Today, the main mission of the CBA is to further develop banking, expand opportunities and provide more efficient payment methods," stressed Osmanov.