Ukrainian companies eye Nagorno-Karabakh reconstruction

Ukrainian companies are interested in participating in the reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Krikliy has said.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Baku on April 13.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues arising from energy cooperation between the two countries.

The energy minister noted the contribution of the Intergovernmental Commission to the development of cooperation and strengthening of relations between the two countries in various fields. He also underlined the growing trend of mutual trade and investment.

In turn, informing about the infrastructure projects currently being implemented in Ukraine, Krikliy noted that there are broad investment opportunities in his country for Azerbaijan’s business representatives.

He expressed his confidence that the dynamic development of trade and economic relations would continue.

Moreover, information was given about the activity of the Ukraine Trade House in Azerbaijan.

The officials focused on the activities of the working group, created with the aim of developing Azerbaijani-Ukrainian bilateral energy ties and implementing joint projects, and issues to be discussed at the next meeting, which is planned to be held in the near future.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields and holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation.

On the same day, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Krikliy also met with Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

During the meeting, it was noted that the cooperation between the two countries in the transport field is successfully developing both at the bilateral level and within international organizations.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the field of road and air transport, as well as international joint cargo transportation.

Additionally, the sides stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts to expand cooperation within the framework of international organizations and initiatives such as GUAM and TRACECA.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $771.5 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $353 million, while import from Ukraine amounted to $418.4 million.











