Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

11 April 2021 [11:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 46.95 manat (1.6 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,954.088 manat, which is by 1.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Mar.29

2,940.06

Apr. 5

2,931.46

Mar. 30

2,901.62

Apr. 6

2,947.8

Mar. 31

2,855.12

Apr. 7

2,955.82

Apr. 1

2,910.09

Apr. 8

2,956.95

Apr. 2

2,943.51

Apr. 9

2,978.41

Average weekly

2,910.08

Average weekly

2,954.088

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.969 manat (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.596 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Mar.29

42.3082

Apr. 5

42.1592

Mar. 30

41.7995

Apr. 6

42.3414

Mar. 31

40.5768

Apr. 7

42.6868

Apr. 1

41.3338

Apr. 8

42.6645

Apr. 2

42.4661

Apr. 9

43.1282

Average weekly

41.697

Average weekly

42.596

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.64 manat (1.1 percent).


Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,082.768 manat, which is by 3.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Mar.29

2,011.7

Apr. 5

2,060.23

Mar. 30

1,997.628

Apr. 6

2,058.53

Mar. 31

1,974.51

Apr. 7

2,114.55

Apr. 1

2,016.27

Apr. 8

2,096.66

Apr. 2

2,061.25

Apr. 9

2,083.87

Average weekly

2,012.272

Average weekly

2,082.768

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 52.83 manat (1.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,506.358 manat, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Mar.29

4,538.01

Apr. 5

4,528.26

Mar. 30

4,322.327

Apr. 6

4,515.04

Mar. 31

4,427.03

Apr. 7

4,547.17

Apr. 1

4,452.02

Apr. 8

4,465.89

Apr. 2

4,538.55

Apr. 9

4,475.43

Average weekly

4,455.587

Average weekly

4,506.358

