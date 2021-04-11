Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 46.95 manat (1.6 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,954.088 manat, which is by 1.5 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Mar.29
2,940.06
Apr. 5
2,931.46
Mar. 30
2,901.62
Apr. 6
2,947.8
Mar. 31
2,855.12
Apr. 7
2,955.82
Apr. 1
2,910.09
Apr. 8
2,956.95
Apr. 2
2,943.51
Apr. 9
2,978.41
Average weekly
2,910.08
Average weekly
2,954.088
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.969 manat (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.596 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Mar.29
42.3082
Apr. 5
42.1592
Mar. 30
41.7995
Apr. 6
42.3414
Mar. 31
40.5768
Apr. 7
42.6868
Apr. 1
41.3338
Apr. 8
42.6645
Apr. 2
42.4661
Apr. 9
43.1282
Average weekly
41.697
Average weekly
42.596
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.64 manat (1.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,082.768 manat, which is by 3.5 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Mar.29
2,011.7
Apr. 5
2,060.23
Mar. 30
1,997.628
Apr. 6
2,058.53
Mar. 31
1,974.51
Apr. 7
2,114.55
Apr. 1
2,016.27
Apr. 8
2,096.66
Apr. 2
2,061.25
Apr. 9
2,083.87
Average weekly
2,012.272
Average weekly
2,082.768
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 52.83 manat (1.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,506.358 manat, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Mar.29
4,538.01
Apr. 5
4,528.26
Mar. 30
4,322.327
Apr. 6
4,515.04
Mar. 31
4,427.03
Apr. 7
4,547.17
Apr. 1
4,452.02
Apr. 8
4,465.89
Apr. 2
4,538.55
Apr. 9
4,475.43
Average weekly
4,455.587
Average weekly
4,506.358