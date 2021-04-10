Revenues from compulsory health insurance amounts $66m

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that revenues from fees of compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan exceeded the forecast by AZN 25.5 million ($14.9M) and resulted in AZN 112.3 million ($66M) in the first quarter of the year.

In a post on his official Twitter account on April 9, the minister added that the compulsory health insurance system will improve the population's access to reliable and quality medical services.

In another post from April 8, Jabbarov stated that compulsory state social insurance contributions to the state budget amounted to AZN 895 million ($526.4M), which is by AZN 107 million ($62.9M) more than forecasted.

"Non-budget organizations provided AZN 75.1 million ($44.1M) of extra revenues. Transparency in the labour market is being increased," he added.

Earlier, the minister wrote that the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan from taxes reached AZN 2.08 billion ($1.2bn) in the first quarter of the year. State budget revenues from taxes resulted in 121.1 percent of the forecasted amount.