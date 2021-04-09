Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 21.454 manat or $12.62 (0.73 percent) and amounted to 2,978.4085 manat or $1,752.005 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 9.537 manat or $5.61 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,475.4285 manat ($2,632.605).

The price of silver increased by 0.4637 manat or 27 cents (1.09 percent) and amounted to 43.1282 manat ($25.36).

The price of platinum decreased by 12.7925 manat or $7.525 (0.61 percent) and amounted to 2,083.8685 manat ($1,225.805).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 106.947 manat or $62.91 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 122.298 manat or $71.94 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.0272 manat or $0.016 (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 519.4945 manat or $305.585 (13.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 175.6015 manat or $103.295 (6.3 percent), silver grew by 17.5194 manat or $10.30 (68.4 percent), palladium rose by 750.1675 manat or $441.275 (20.1 percent) and platinum increased by 835.822 manat or $491.66 (67 percent).