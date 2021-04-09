Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up

|
By Trend
The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 21.454 manat or $12.62 (0.73 percent) and amounted to 2,978.4085 manat or $1,752.005 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 9.537 manat or $5.61 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,475.4285 manat ($2,632.605).
The price of silver increased by 0.4637 manat or 27 cents (1.09 percent) and amounted to 43.1282 manat ($25.36).
The price of platinum decreased by 12.7925 manat or $7.525 (0.61 percent) and amounted to 2,083.8685 manat ($1,225.805).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 106.947 manat or $62.91 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 122.298 manat or $71.94 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.0272 manat or $0.016 (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 519.4945 manat or $305.585 (13.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 175.6015 manat or $103.295 (6.3 percent), silver grew by 17.5194 manat or $10.30 (68.4 percent), palladium rose by 750.1675 manat or $441.275 (20.1 percent) and platinum increased by 835.822 manat or $491.66 (67 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
April 9, 2021
2,978.4085
43.1282
2,083.8685
4,475.4285
April 8, 2021
2,956.9545
42.6645
2,096.661
4,465.8915
March 9, 2021
2,871.4615
43.101
1,961.5705
3,955.934
April 9, 2020
2,802.807
25.6088
1,248.0465
3,725.261
Change in a day:
in manat
21.454
0.4637
-12.7925
9.537
in %
0.73
1.09
-0.61
0.21
Change in a month
In manat
106.947
0.0272
122.298
519.4945
in %
3.7
0.1
6.2
13.1
Change in a year
in manat
175.6015
17.5194
835.822
750.1675
in %
6.3
68.4
67
20.1