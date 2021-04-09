TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up

09 April 2021 [17:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 21.454 manat or $12.62 (0.73 percent) and amounted to 2,978.4085 manat or $1,752.005 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 9.537 manat or $5.61 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,475.4285 manat ($2,632.605).

The price of silver increased by 0.4637 manat or 27 cents (1.09 percent) and amounted to 43.1282 manat ($25.36).

The price of platinum decreased by 12.7925 manat or $7.525 (0.61 percent) and amounted to 2,083.8685 manat ($1,225.805).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 106.947 manat or $62.91 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 122.298 manat or $71.94 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.0272 manat or $0.016 (0.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 519.4945 manat or $305.585 (13.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 175.6015 manat or $103.295 (6.3 percent), silver grew by 17.5194 manat or $10.30 (68.4 percent), palladium rose by 750.1675 manat or $441.275 (20.1 percent) and platinum increased by 835.822 manat or $491.66 (67 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

April 9, 2021

2,978.4085

43.1282

2,083.8685

4,475.4285

April 8, 2021

2,956.9545

42.6645

2,096.661

4,465.8915

March 9, 2021

2,871.4615

43.101

1,961.5705

3,955.934

April 9, 2020

2,802.807

25.6088

1,248.0465

3,725.261

Change in a day:

in manat

21.454

0.4637

-12.7925

9.537

in %

0.73

1.09

-0.61

0.21

Change in a month

In manat

106.947

0.0272

122.298

519.4945

in %

3.7

0.1

6.2

13.1

Change in a year

in manat

175.6015

17.5194

835.822

750.1675

in %

6.3

68.4

67

20.1

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/204892.html

Print version

Views: 5

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also