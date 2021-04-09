Azerbaijan to increase competitiveness in foreign trade

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Trade Statistics Portal, which was launched by Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, will create a basis for increasing Azerbaijan’s competitiveness in trade, Trend has reported.

The State Customs Committee’s head, Anar Suleymanov, made the relevant remarks at an event dedicated to the Trade Statistics Portal project.

The portal aims to visualize the country’s foreign trade turnover for interested parties. Thus, the portal will provide statistical data to interested parties wishing to engage in entrepreneurial activities and support business research.

Suleymanov noted that the portal started to be developed 18 months ago and it is in the public domain now.

He added that the portal will provide an opportunity to find any information in eight areas, in particular, export and import indicators for 99 commodities.

“The new project will enable the more transparent and rapid introduction of e-commerce and efficient use of available resources,” he added.

Suleymanov said that the project will contribute to the elimination of the shadow economy and will play an important role in improving the quality of services provided.