Azerbaijan records multifold excess of demand for CBA's short-term notes oversupply

By Trend





The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on April 7, 2021, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The amount of notes was 100 million manat ($58.8 million), and the circulation period - 28 days.

During the auction, 19 investors submitted 25 orders in the price range from 99.52 manat or $58.54 (6.24 percent) to 99.55 manat or $58.56 (5.76 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds and the weighted average price amounted to 99.55 manat (5.76 percent). The total amount of orders at nominal prices made up 1 billion manat ($590 million), and the volume of the placed notes - 100 million manat, which shows the excess of demand over supply by 10 times.

The maturity date is May 5, 2021.

Starting from 2021, the auctions for the placement of notes of the Central Bank are mainly used to regulate liquidity. The main reason why note auctions are preferable to deposit auctions is the further development of the interbank money market.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy the notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Apr.7)