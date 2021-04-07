Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on April 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 8.024 manat or $4.72 (0.27 percent), amounting to 2,955.824 manat or $1,738, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3454 manat or 20 cents (0.82 percent), to 42.6868 manat or $25.1. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 56.0235 manat or $32.9 (2.72 percent) and amounted to 2,114.5535 manat or $1,243, and per ounce of palladium - by 32.13 manat or $18.9 (0.71 percent), to 4,547.1685 manat or $2,674.

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 79.39 manat or $46.7 (2.8 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.1524 manat or $8.96 (0.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 203.7365 manat or $119.8 (10.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 556.3505 manat or $327.2 (13.9 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 137.292 manat or $80.7 (4.9 percent), silver - by 16.8595 manat or $9.91 (65.3 percent), platinum - by 863.4215 manat or $507.8 (69 percent), and palladium rose by 883.014 manat or $519.4 (24.1 percent).