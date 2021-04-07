TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

07 April 2021 [13:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on April 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 8.024 manat or $4.72 (0.27 percent), amounting to 2,955.824 manat or $1,738, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3454 manat or 20 cents (0.82 percent), to 42.6868 manat or $25.1. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 56.0235 manat or $32.9 (2.72 percent) and amounted to 2,114.5535 manat or $1,243, and per ounce of palladium - by 32.13 manat or $18.9 (0.71 percent), to 4,547.1685 manat or $2,674.

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 79.39 manat or $46.7 (2.8 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.1524 manat or $8.96 (0.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 203.7365 manat or $119.8 (10.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 556.3505 manat or $327.2 (13.9 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 137.292 manat or $80.7 (4.9 percent), silver - by 16.8595 manat or $9.91 (65.3 percent), platinum - by 863.4215 manat or $507.8 (69 percent), and palladium rose by 883.014 manat or $519.4 (24.1 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Apr.7, 2021

2,955.824

42.6868

2,114.5535

4,547.1685

Apr.6, 2021

2,947.8

42.3414

2,058.53

4,515.0385

Mar.7, 2021

2,876.434

42.8392

1,910.817

3,990.818

Apr.7, 2020

2,818.532

25.8273

1,251.132

3,664.1545

Change in a day

in man.

8.024

0.3454

56.0235

32.13

in %

0.27

0.82

2.72

0.71

Change in a month

in man.

79.39

-0.1524

203.7365

556.3505

in %

2.8

-0.4

10.7

13.9

Change in a year

in man.

137.292

16.8595

863.4215

883.014

in %

4.9

65.3

69

24.1

