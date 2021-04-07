Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

|
By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on April 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 8.024 manat or $4.72 (0.27 percent), amounting to 2,955.824 manat or $1,738, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3454 manat or 20 cents (0.82 percent), to 42.6868 manat or $25.1. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 56.0235 manat or $32.9 (2.72 percent) and amounted to 2,114.5535 manat or $1,243, and per ounce of palladium - by 32.13 manat or $18.9 (0.71 percent), to 4,547.1685 manat or $2,674.
In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 79.39 manat or $46.7 (2.8 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.1524 manat or $8.96 (0.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 203.7365 manat or $119.8 (10.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 556.3505 manat or $327.2 (13.9 percent).
In annual terms, gold rose by 137.292 manat or $80.7 (4.9 percent), silver - by 16.8595 manat or $9.91 (65.3 percent), platinum - by 863.4215 manat or $507.8 (69 percent), and palladium rose by 883.014 manat or $519.4 (24.1 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
Apr.7, 2021
2,955.824
42.6868
2,114.5535
4,547.1685
Apr.6, 2021
2,947.8
42.3414
2,058.53
4,515.0385
Mar.7, 2021
2,876.434
42.8392
1,910.817
3,990.818
Apr.7, 2020
2,818.532
25.8273
1,251.132
3,664.1545
Change in a day
in man.
8.024
0.3454
56.0235
32.13
in %
0.27
0.82
2.72
0.71
Change in a month
in man.
79.39
-0.1524
203.7365
556.3505
in %
2.8
-0.4
10.7
13.9
Change in a year
in man.
137.292
16.8595
863.4215
883.014
in %
4.9
65.3
69
24.1