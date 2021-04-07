Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan views activities of AzerGold OJSC

By Trend





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada visited the Dashkasan district to view the activities of AzerGold CJSC, the company told Trend.

As part of the visit, a general inspection of the territory of the Dashkasan iron ore deposit was first carried out, the company noted.

The Japanese diplomat was informed about geological exploration work at the largest complex of iron ore deposits in the district.

“Deputy Chairman of the Board of AzerGold Khayyam Farzaliyev informed the ambassador that the existing resources of the fields were revalued in line with international standards to prepare a preliminary assessment document regarding the commissioning of the field, and these activities will be completed by September 2021,” the company noted.

"The re-exploitation of the field and the organization of the production process in accordance with world standards will make a significant contribution to the sustainable social development of the region, as well as to the economy of Azerbaijan," the company said.

Furthermore, the Japanese ambassador visited the Chovdar ore processing.

Viewing the production process and the conditions created for work, the diplomat monitored all stages of production in a virtual mode, added the company.

After that, the ambassador got acquainted with the process of blasting rocks and making alloys in the mining area.

He was informed in detail about the export of precious metals and the company's contribution to the Azerbaijani economy.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the opportunity to get acquainted with the activities of AzerGold CJSC.

This visit is extremely useful in terms of assessing the economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan.