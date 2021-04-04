Azercosmos seals agreement with Georgia’s Media Holding company

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The only sattellite operater of Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, the Azercosmos OJSC, has signed a cooperation agreement with Georgia’s Media Holding company.

Under the cooperation agreement, Rustavi-2, Comedy TV and Marao TV, members of the Media Holding, have already started commercial broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. It should be noted that these channels have a wide audience, broadcast social, political, economic, analytical and cultural programs in the Georgian language.

The channels broadcasts on the frequency 11095 / H / 30000.

The Media Holding’s CEO Zaza Gvelesiani noted that thanks to this cooperation, these channels will be available in all regions of Georgia, and to Georgian citizens living in other countries.

Azercosmos holds the leading position in the Georgian broadcasting market for six years due to its reliable service performance.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence. The company has exported services worth $45.1 million to 33 countries in 2020. The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in 2020 were France, UK, the USA, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as the View Satellite Network , SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.