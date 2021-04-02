Farming in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to boost country's gross agricultural output - forecast

By Trend





The full use of agricultural land in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation as the main means of production will have a significant impact on the country's agricultural sector, Head of the Department of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Rashad Huseynov, told Trend.

According to Huseynov, preliminary calculations give grounds to say that the gross agricultural output in 2021 will grow by 8-10 percent compared to 2020.

This means the annual production of additional products worth 660-830 million manat ($388.2 million - $488.2 million), or 360-450 million manat ($211.7 million - $264.7 million) of added value.

The department head also said that the figures voiced in these calculations should be assessed as short-term and medium-term indicators.

"The expected growth in agriculture will also have an impact on other sectors of the economy," Huseynov added.