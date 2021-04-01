Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on April 1 compared to previous days, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 54.978 manat or $32.34 (1.93 percent), amounting to 2,910.094 manat or $1,711, and an ounce of silver - by 0.757 manat or 45 cents (1.87 percent), amounting to 41.3338 manat or $24.31.

The cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 41.7605 manat or $24.56 (2.11 percent) and amounted to 2016.268 manat or $, and an ounce of palladium - by 24.99 manat or $14.7 (0.56 percent), amounting to 4,452.0195 manat or $2,618.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 62.2455 manat or $36.61 (2.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 4.2898 manat or $2.52 (9.4 percent). An ounce of platinum fell by 45.628 manat or $26.84 (2.2 percent), while an ounce of palladium rose by 474.4615 manat or $279 (11.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 213.9025 manat or $125.8 (7.9 percent), silver - by 17.4067 manat or $10.2 (72.7 percent), platinum - by 776.832 manat or $45.69 (62.7 percent), and palladium - by 448.12 manat or $26.36 (11.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.1, 2021 2,910.094 41.3338 2,016.268 4,452.0195 Mar.31, 2021 2,855.116 40.5768 1,974.5075 4,427.0295 Mar.1, 2021 2,972.3395 45.6236 2,061.896 3,977.558 Apr.1, 2020 2,696.1915 23.9271 1,239.436 4,003.8995 Change in a day: in man. 1.93 1.87 2.11 0.56 in % -62.2455 -4.2898 -45.628 474.4615 Change in a month in man. -2.1 -9.4 -2.2 11.9 in % 213.9025 17.4067 776.832 448.12 Change in a year in man. 7.9 72.7 62.7 11.2 in % 1.93 1.87 2.11 0.56



