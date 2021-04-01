Non-oil exports up by 11.3 pct in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $33.6 million or 11.3 percent in January-February 2021, the Centre for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its March export review.

In the first two months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $2.8 billion, including $331.3 million in the non-oil sector.

In the list of non-oil exports, cotton yarn ranked first with $37.1 million, followed by gold with $34.4 million and persimmons with $27.9 million.

During the reported period, non-oil goods worth $106.9 million were exported to Turkey, $85.5 million to Russia, $35.2 million to Switzerland, $28.3 million to Georgia and $13.2 million to the U.S.

In February 2021, exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $185.2 million. The top three countries in terms of non-oil products export in February this year were Turkey with $54.1 million, Russia with $42.7 million, Switzerland with $25.1 million. In addition, gold ranked first in the non-oil sector export in the reported month, with $24.7 million, followed by cotton yarn with $22.7 million and electricity with $15.7 million.

Moreover, in the first two months of the year, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $70.5 million, cotton fibre to $37.4 million, aluminium and aluminium products to $27.7 million, chemical products to $6.3 million, ferrous metals and their products to $14.6 million, cotton yarn to $6.9 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $1.9 million, sugar to $4.9 million, oil to $3.9 million and tea to $1.4 million.

Furthermore, the review notes that the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 25.5 million ($14.9M) in January-February. In addition, some 72,100 foreigners and stateless persons from 123 countries came to Azerbaijan during the first two months of the year, which is by 5.9 times less than during the same period of 2020.

The export review also provides information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal in February 2021. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $35.3 million. In addition, in January-February 2021 Azexport.az received export orders for $89.2 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to February 28, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.2 billion from 143 countries.

Additionally, the value of the non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in March this year amounted to $18.4 million. From 2017 to March 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Centre was $520.6 million.

The export review aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.