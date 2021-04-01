Mutual visa exemption between Azerbaijan, Turkey enters into force

By Trend





Protocol No.1 signed on December 10, 2020 in Baku between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on amending the agreement of February 25, 2020 on mutual visa exemption, went into force on Apr.1, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to visit Turkey without a visa using diplomatic, service, civil passports and biometric identity cards and stay on its territory for 90 days. Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to enter third countries through the territory of Turkey only with a passport.

In this matter, the biometric identity card of an Azerbaijani citizen will only be used for direct travel from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

The biometric identity card of a citizen of Azerbaijan, as well as other aforementioned documents for crossing the border must be valid for at least thirty (30) days from the date of entry into the territory of Turkey.

Azerbaijani citizens wishing to stay in Turkey for more than ninety (90) days for any reason must apply for a residence permit with a passport valid for at least sixty (60) days longer than the required period.

After the entry into force of this protocol, Turkish citizens will also be able to travel to Azerbaijan for 90 days without a visa with a new generation identity card.