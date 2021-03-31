Centralized water supply network under construction in Azerbaijan’s Absheron

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC continues to implement the projects to improve water supply to the population of Baku and adjacent settlements, Trend reports on March 30 referring to the company.

The centralized drinking water network is being created in Goradil settlement of Absheron region due to the internal capabilities of the company on the territory of summer cottages.

Until now, due to lack of the centralized water supply system, the population's need for water has been met through the individually created lines that do not meet construction standards. Therefore, there were big problems in the water supply, especially in summer.

In this regard, Azersu company launched the implementation of a new project in March 2021.

The individual lines that do not meet the requirements of operation are being liquidated on the territory within the project and the centralized drinking water network stretching 2.5 km is being created.

All private houses covered by the project will be connected to the new network.

Construction and installation work is scheduled to be completed in May 2021. The new infrastructure will provide the population with water.

Presently, along with the Absheron region, the projects are being implemented to improve water supply in Binagadi, Sabail, Sabunchi, Surakhani, Khazar districts, as well as in the villages and settlements of Hajigabul, Saatli and Tovuz districts due to the internal capabilities of Azersu.