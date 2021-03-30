Incident in Suez Canal didn't affect Azerbaijani ships in int'l waters - ASCO

By Trend





The forced suspension of navigation in the Suez Canal did not affect the ships of Azerbaijan in international waters, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

“The routes of ships owned by ASCO do not pass through this channel. We resumed operations in external waters after a long hiatus in 2014 after acquiring the ‘Uzeyir Hajibayli’ and ‘Natavan’ ships,” the shipping company said.

The ASCO also noted that 11 ships belonging to ASCO currently sailing under the flag of Azerbaijan in the basins of the Black and Mediterranean Seas, namely: three tankers and eight dry cargo ships.

The container ship that got stuck across the Suez Canal six days ago was pulled off the shallows on the morning of March 29 and brought to the fairway in a northern direction. According to the head of the Egyptian waterway administration, Osama Rabia, navigation in the channel will be fully resumed in three and a half days.