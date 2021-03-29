Gas condensate reserves discovered in Azerbaijani Shafag-Asiman structure

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

First gas-condensate reserves have been discovered in the Shafag-Asiman block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, SOCAR has reported.

“First gas-condensate reserves were found at a depth of 7.189 meters in an exploration well drilled on the Shafag-Asiman block. Herewith the logging and drilling of the Fasila stratum of the field were successfully completed,” the company said.

To define the exact volume of the hydrocarbon reserves, the parties of the project are going to prepare a technical plan for drilling an additional lateral well in the direction of the structure’s arch.

It should be noted that the exploration work on the Shafag-Asiman block is being carried out as part of the joint project of SOCAR and BP. In accordance with the Production Sharing Agreement, drilling was operated by BP and was carried out by SOCAR’s subsidiary Caspian Drilling Company. Drilling was carried out at a depth of 623 meters using a semi-submersible drilling rig named after Heydar Aliyev on January 11, 2020.

Earlier, speaking about the 30-year cooperation between SOCAR and BP, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underlined that many projects of global importance have been carried out during this period, including the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the Shah Deniz, the Southern Gas Corridor and its elements - the SCP, TANAP and TAP pipelines.

“Today, we are working on several new projects together with our traditional partner, BP. One of these projects is the development of the Shafag-Asiman prospect, where the drilling of the first well has already been completed with good results,” the president said.

He noted that the gas and condensate reserves, found at a new deepwater field, will contribute to the growth of the country’s proven hydrocarbon reserves, and consequently to the energy security of Azerbaijan and many other countries.

The Shafag-Asiman block lies 125 km to the south-east of Baku and covers an area of 1100 square km. It is located in water depths of 650-800 meters.

The Shafag-Asiman structure was discovered in 1961 during a seismic exploration. On October 7, 2010, SOCAR and BP signed a production sharing agreement (PSA) on joint exploration and development of the Shafag-Asiman offshore block for a period of 30 years.