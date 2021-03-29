Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.99 per barrel last week (from Mar.22 through Mar.26), having dropped by $3.76 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $64.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.31.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.98 per barrel last week, decreasing by $3.85 (5.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $63.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.77 per barrel, showing a decrease of $3.72 (5.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $60.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.08.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $62.88 per barrel, which is $3.63 (5.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $63.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.26.