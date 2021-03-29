TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

29 March 2021 [11:55] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.99 per barrel last week (from Mar.22 through Mar.26), having dropped by $3.76 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $64.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.31.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.98 per barrel last week, decreasing by $3.85 (5.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $63.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.77 per barrel, showing a decrease of $3.72 (5.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $60.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.08.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $62.88 per barrel, which is $3.63 (5.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $63.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.26.

Oil grade/date

Mar.22, 2021

Mar.23, 2021

Mar.24, 2021

Mar.25, 2021

Mar.26, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$64

$61.93

$63.68

$61.31

$64.01

$62.99

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$63.06

$60.99

$62.71

$60.32

$62.82

$61.98

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60.94

$58.83

$60.55

$58.08

$60.44

$59.77

Brent Dated

$63.81

$61.89

$63.64

$61.26

$63.8

$62.88

