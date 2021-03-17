Import of electric cars to Azerbaijan should be fully exempt from taxes, duties - expert

By Trend





Few steps have been taken in Azerbaijan to raise imports of electric cars, including reduction of customs duties on their import by 15 percent, the local auto expert Eldaniz Jafar said, Trend reports on Mar.16.

According to Jafar, this cannot be considered an incentive measure, and imports of electric cars should be completely exempt from VAT and customs duties.

"For other environmentally friendly modes of transport - hybrid cars and cars on hydrogen fuel, no incentive steps have been taken yet. I think this year will be the last one for taking incentive measures for the import of such cars. From 2022, Azerbaijan should import environmentally friendly transport under a simplified scheme,” he noted. “The current year is a landmark year in the automotive industry. In this area, diversification is underway, and the era of gasoline and diesel fuel is over. Developed countries, in accordance with the UN program, are beginning to switch to environmentally friendly modes of transport. The world has begun a transition to environmentally friendly cars, and our country also participates in this process."

In parallel with stimulating the import of cars in Azerbaijan, steps can be taken in the interests of entrepreneurs, the expert added.

"It’s necessary to reduce customs duties, to make them symbolic, to encourage citizens' interest in the environmentally safe cars, to lower the initial payment on loans for cars, and the charge fees on them," concluded Jafar.