Azerbaijan records increase in prices for precious metals

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on March 16 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 11.356 manat or $6.68 (0.39 percent), amounting to 2,947.528 manat or $1,733, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3908 manat or 23 cents (0.88 percent), amounting to 44.5851 manat or $26.22. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 13.8125 manat or $8.12 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 2,070.26 manat or $1,217, and per ounce of palladium - by 54.757 manat or $32.2 (1.37 percent), amounting to 4,060.229 manat or $2,388.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 156.961 manat or $92.33 (5.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.868 manat or $1.68 (6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 197.2425 manat or $116 (8.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 52.666 manat or $30.98 (1.3 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 319.94 manat or $18.82 (12.2 percent), silver - by 19.5901 manat or $11.52 (78.4 percent), platinum - by 765.374 manat or $450.2 (58.7 percent), and palladium rose by 1,019.1755 manat or $599.5 (33.5 percent).