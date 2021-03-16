Azerbaijan records increase in prices for precious metals

|
By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on March 16 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose in price by 11.356 manat or $6.68 (0.39 percent), amounting to 2,947.528 manat or $1,733, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3908 manat or 23 cents (0.88 percent), amounting to 44.5851 manat or $26.22. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 13.8125 manat or $8.12 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 2,070.26 manat or $1,217, and per ounce of palladium - by 54.757 manat or $32.2 (1.37 percent), amounting to 4,060.229 manat or $2,388.
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 156.961 manat or $92.33 (5.1 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 2.868 manat or $1.68 (6 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 197.2425 manat or $116 (8.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 52.666 manat or $30.98 (1.3 percent).
In annual terms, gold rose by 319.94 manat or $18.82 (12.2 percent), silver - by 19.5901 manat or $11.52 (78.4 percent), platinum - by 765.374 manat or $450.2 (58.7 percent), and palladium rose by 1,019.1755 manat or $599.5 (33.5 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
March 16. 2021
2,947.528
44.5851
2,070.26
4,060.229
March 15. 2021
2,936.172
44.1943
2,056.4475
4,005.472
Feb. 16. 2021
3,104.489
47.4531
2,267.5025
4,112.895
March 16. 2020
2,627.588
24.995
1,304.886
3,041.0535
Change in a day:
in man.
11.356
0.3908
13.8125
54.757
in %
0.39
0.88
0.67
1.37
Change in a month
in man.
-156.961
-2.868
-197.2425
-52.666
in %
-5.1
-6
-8.7
-1.3
Change in a year
in man.
319.94
19.5901
765.374
1,019.1755
in %
12.2
78.4
58.7
33.5