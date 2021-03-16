Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 retail trade turnover figures

By Trend





The cost of products sold in retail chains in Azerbaijan amounted to 6 billion manat ($3.52 billion) from January through February 2021, which is 1.3 percent less compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports.

Of the mentioned amount, 3.2 billion manat ($1.88 billion) accounted for food, drinks and tobacco products and 2.8 billion manat - for non-food products, which is a decrease of 4.9 percent year on year.

During the reporting period, 46.9 percent of funds spent by buyers on final consumption goods fell on food, 6.3 percent - on drinks and tobacco products, 16.5 percent - on textiles, clothing and footwear, 5.4 percent - for automobile fuel, 5.2 percent - for furniture and electrical products.

At the same time, pharmaceutical and medical products accounted for 2.3 percent of the total spent, 0.7 percent for the purchase of computer equipment, telecommunications equipment, and printing products, and other non-food products accounted for 16.7 percent of the total.

In the first 2 months of 2021, 26.6 percent of products were sold in trade establishments, 49.9 percent - by private entrepreneurs, 23.5 percent - in markets and fairs. On an annualized basis, the first and second indicators increased by 9.3 and 1.6 percent, respectively, while the volume of products sold at markets and fairs decreased by 15.8 percent.

The average monthly retail trade turnover per capita for the reporting period amounted to 302.1 manat ($177.7), including expenses on food and tobacco products - 160.6 manat ($94.4) and non-food products - 141.5 manat ($83.2).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 16)