Azerbaijan boosts targeted state social assistance in 2020

Azerbaijan increased by 5.1 percent targeted state social assistance in 2020, bringing the number of families receiving state social assistance to 76.800 (322.100 family members), Day.az has reported.

In 2020, the government spent AZN 216 million ($127M) to finance targeted social assistance. In addition, the average monthly social assistance per family amounted to AZN 240 ($141.1), which is by 15.4 percent higher than in 2019.

The State Social Protection Fund under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry increased social support payments by 11.9 percent in January. In January, the Fund paid AZN 486.9 million ($286.4M) on pensions, benefits and targeted social assistance, which is by AZN 51.8 million ($30.4M) or 11.9 percent more than in the same period of 2019. In addition, social support covered 2.3 million people.

Azerbaijan continuously takes measures to provide social support to the vulnerable groups of the population.