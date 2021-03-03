Travel Agencies Association to expand ties with travel bloggers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies and the Association of Travel Bloggers have signed an agreement on cooperation.

The Associations agreed on resuming domestic tourism in the post-pandemic period.

The sides exchanged views on the promotion of tourism destinations in Baku and the country's regions. High level tourism activities will be created as part of the cooperation.

Chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies Rufat Hajiyev said that the joint activities of bloggers with tourism companies can create positive changes in terms of development and promotion of tourism, as well as new products and destinations.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Travel Bloggers Association Azer Garib noted that bloggers, like other tourism entities, have not been active for a long time amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed the importance of restoring the activities of travel bloggers to promote domestic tourism.

Notably, Association of Travel Agencies is actively involved in providing well-organized tourism services, developing a single platform for independent and self-developing travel agencies.

The Association is built on several missions for providing sustainable development.

This includes the formation and systematization of the Industry Standards, certification of Association members, protection of their interests, as well as the integration of national tourism subjects, patenting unique tourism routes and products.

The association aims to provide high quality and standard tourism services to both domestic and foreign tourists as a centralized, systemized and standardized independent self-regulatory organization.

Founded in 2020, Azerbaijan Association of Travel Bloggers aims at showing the country's tourism potential.

The Association attaches great importance to the issue of promoting Azerbaijan abroad.

It actively cooperates with foreign partners, including International Travel Writers Alliance, hotel chains and tourist offices in various countries and cities.

The Travel Bloggers Association also focuses on reviving the tourism industry in Karabakh region.