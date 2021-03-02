Azerbaijan allocates $50,000 in aid to Indonesia after deadly earthquake

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani government has allocated $50,000 in aid to Indonesia to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that struck West Sulawesi in January this year, news sources have reported.

Indonesia's Red Cross received humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan. The aid is intended for rebuilding West Sulawesi after the earthquake on January 14, 2021. Indonesian Red Cross Secretary-General Sudirman Said expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the provided assistance.

"The Red Cross and the Indonesian people would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for this donation. This is a symbol of the brotherhood of the peoples of the two countries," he said.

According to the latest data, the earthquake affected 94,561 people, 107 people died, 3,369 people were injured and 35,460 people were forced to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev described humanitarian aid as a manifestation of brotherhood between the Azerbaijani and Indonesian nations.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia are strengthening. We want to maintain brotherhood between our peoples. We hope that this donation will help ease the burden of those affected by the natural disaster," Mirzayev said.