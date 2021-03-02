Beekeeping to rapidly develop in liberated Azerbaijani lands - Association

By Trend





Beekeeping traditions will be restored in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as a result of which beekeeping is expected to be rapidly developing, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told Trend on March 1.

“In this regard, a development program is already being developed,” Hasratov added. “During a recent trip to the liberated territories, we reviewed the potential of beekeeping production and learnt from the past traditions of beekeeping. Mountain beekeeping can be restored and developed in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Hadrut and other districts.”

“Most of the honey needs were met thanks to Kalbajar and Lachin districts, in the Soviet period,” chairman of the association said. “High-quality honey, which took worthy places in international competitions, was produced here. Knowing and seeing these opportunities, the Armenians during the occupation period were also widely engaged in the production of honey and even exported it abroad under the name "Karvajar".”

Hasratov also added that the majority of the population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, continuing to preserve the traditions of beekeeping, is engaged in the production of honey in other districts of Azerbaijan.