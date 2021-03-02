Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and newly-appointed Belarus Ambassador Andrei Ravkov have discussed opportunities for further development of bilateral military and technical cooperation between the two countries, the Defence Ministry reported on March 1.

At the meeting, which took place on March 1, the defence minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, in particular in the military sphere and emphasized that there are wide opportunities for further development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Hasanov expressed his confidence that the former Belarus defence minister's appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan will contribute to further progress in the mutually beneficial military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, the ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and stressed that he will make every effort for the development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations, in particular in the military cooperation sphere.

He noted the expansion of relations in various fields and emphasized that Belarus is also interested in the development of bilateral military relations with Azerbaijan and there is necessary potential for this.

During the discussions, the two men noted the importance of expanding mutual relations between the two countries' defence ministries.