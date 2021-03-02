Azercosmos exports services worth $1.9m in January

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's and the South Caucasus' only satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth $1.98 million to 21 countries in January 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for February.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 84 percent of its total revenues.

The main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in January were the UK, France, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Turkey.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems, View Satellite Network etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.