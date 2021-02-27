Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.34 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,050.836 manat, which is by 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Feb. 15
3,099.95
Feb. 22
3,034.2
Feb. 16
3,104.49
Feb. 23
3,080.69
Feb. 17
3,046.77
Feb. 24
3,074.78
Feb. 18
3,032.19
Feb. 25
3,056..65
Feb. 19
3,002.76
Feb. 26
3,007.86
Average weekly
3,057.232
Average weekly
3,050.836
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 0.2468 manat (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 47.14 manat, which is by 1.3 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Feb. 15
46.8292
Feb. 22
46.6846
Feb. 16
47.4531
Feb. 23
47.7952
Feb. 17
46.4447
Feb. 24
47.1186
Feb. 18
46.4896
Feb. 25
47.6795
Feb. 19
45.3965
Feb. 26
46.4378
Average weekly
46.52
Average weekly
47.14
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 117.12 manat (5.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,143.546 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Feb. 15
2,176.43
Feb. 22
2,196.7
Feb. 16
2,267.5
Feb. 23
2,163.25
Feb. 17
2,146.57
Feb. 24
2,126.72
Feb. 18
2,170.19
Feb. 25
2,151.48
Feb. 19
2,112.6
Feb. 26
2,079.58
Average weekly
2,174..658
Average weekly
2,143.546
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 22.34 manat (0.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,093.318 manat, which is by 0.9 percent more compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Feb. 15
4,057.72
Feb. 22
4,097.83
Feb. 16
4,112.9
Feb. 23
4,087.62
Feb. 17
4,062.41
Feb. 24
4,011.93
Feb. 18
4,069.43
Feb. 25
4,149.04
Feb. 19
3,986.42
Feb. 26
4,120.17
Average weekly
4,057.776
Average weekly
4,093.31