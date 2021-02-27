TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

27 February 2021

By Trend


An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 26.34 manat (0.9 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,050.836 manat, which is by 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Feb. 15

3,099.95

Feb. 22

3,034.2

Feb. 16

3,104.49

Feb. 23

3,080.69

Feb. 17

3,046.77

Feb. 24

3,074.78

Feb. 18

3,032.19

Feb. 25

3,056..65

Feb. 19

3,002.76

Feb. 26

3,007.86

Average weekly

3,057.232

Average weekly

3,050.836


During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 0.2468 manat (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 47.14 manat, which is by 1.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Feb. 15

46.8292

Feb. 22

46.6846

Feb. 16

47.4531

Feb. 23

47.7952

Feb. 17

46.4447

Feb. 24

47.1186

Feb. 18

46.4896

Feb. 25

47.6795

Feb. 19

45.3965

Feb. 26

46.4378

Average weekly

46.52

Average weekly

47.14


Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 117.12 manat (5.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,143.546 manat, which is by 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Feb. 15

2,176.43

Feb. 22

2,196.7

Feb. 16

2,267.5

Feb. 23

2,163.25

Feb. 17

2,146.57

Feb. 24

2,126.72

Feb. 18

2,170.19

Feb. 25

2,151.48

Feb. 19

2,112.6

Feb. 26

2,079.58

Average weekly

2,174..658

Average weekly

2,143.546


During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 22.34 manat (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,093.318 manat, which is by 0.9 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Feb. 15

4,057.72

Feb. 22

4,097.83

Feb. 16

4,112.9

Feb. 23

4,087.62

Feb. 17

4,062.41

Feb. 24

4,011.93

Feb. 18

4,069.43

Feb. 25

4,149.04

Feb. 19

3,986.42

Feb. 26

4,120.17

Average weekly

4,057.776

Average weekly

4,093.31

