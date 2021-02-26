Azerbaijani market of great interest to Russian Perm region's business circles

By Trend





The Trade Mission of Russia in Azerbaijan and the Russian Perm Region’s Commercial-Industrial Chamber (CCI) will hold an online meeting with representatives of exporter enterprises operating in the territories along the Russian Kama River on February 26, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the mission.

According to the source, the event will be continuation of ‘Hourly Meetings with the Trade Mission’s Head’ project, organized via the Russia Industry and Trade Ministry.

According to the Perm CCI's Vice-President Yelena Mironova, the Azerbaijani market is growing rapidly and is of great interest for the region’s business circles.

Besides, potential Azerbaijani partners will be interested to learn more about the activities of enterprises functioning in Perm.

The territories along the Kama River rank 10th among Russian regions in terms of the volume of non-resource non-energy exports and 1st in terms of non-energy consumption among the regions within the Volga River Federal District.

The main sales markets for Perm companies are Brazil, China, the Netherlands, US, Belgium, Finland, Kazakhstan, Poland, South Korea, and India.

"The Perm Region is always attentive to exporters. We are faced with global tasks to increase the share of non-primary exports, change its structure and expand geography. In my opinion, small and medium-sized enterprises should play a leading role in this. They respond faster to market demands, faster restructuring and using new sales technologies,” stressed the Perm Region’s head Dmitry Makhonin.