Azerbaijan regional leader for sustainable development goals index

Azerbaijan is a leader among neighboring countries for index of sustainable development goals, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said during the 11th meeting of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development held on February 24 under his chairmanship.

Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan’s position in the UN Sustainable Development Report 2020 has improved as a result of the work done in the country to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and effective cooperation established in the process of development.

According to the report, Azerbaijan ranked 54th place among 166 countries, gaining 72.6 points out of 100 on the index of sustainable development goals, ahead of all neighboring countries.

Moreover, he noted that at the political forum of the UN Economic and Social Council to be held in July 2021, Azerbaijan will present the third Voluntary National Report, thus becoming the first country in the region to submit such report for the third time.

The meeting was attended by the ministry’s head, the council’s Deputy Chairman Mikayil Jabbarov and members of the council.

The participants discussed the current situation and upcoming tasks in the production of statistics on the sustainable development goals, approved as a national priority, the concept “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” and the “Strategy of Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025”.

Additionally, the final report for 2020 on the work done in Azerbaijan and the progress in achieving the SDGs for submission to the country’s president, as well as the current state of affairs over the preparation of Azerbaijan’s third Voluntary National Report, which will be presented at the UN political forum were discussed.

Following the meeting, the council members approved the mentioned final report, gave respective recommendations and instructions for the preparation of the ‘Strategy of Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025’ and third Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan.