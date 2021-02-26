Azerbaijan to encourage participation of SMEs in public procurement

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Participation of small and medium sized enterprises in public procurement will be encouraged, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on February 24.

The minister noted that in 2020, public procurement increased by 14.8 percent, compared to the 2019, reaching around AZN 6.6 billion ($3.8bn).

"The share of micro and SMEs in procurement amounted to AZN 2.3 billion ($1.3bn), and wider participation of SMEs in public procurement will be encouraged," Jabbarov said.

Earlier, the minister underlined that business environment will be further improved in Azerbaijan. He stated that the measures would be taken to achieve SME's significant share in GDP, promote their participation in public procurement and to boost business transparency.