Azerbaijan investigating tourism potential of liberated lands - State Tourism Agency

By Trend





The possibilities of using the tourist potential of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are being discussed, Kanan Gasimov, Head of the Office of the State Tourism Agency, said, Trend reports.

Gasimov made the speech at a briefing held on Feb.23.

According to Gasimov, in order to use the potential of these territories, it is necessary to solve a number of issues, such as the creation of infrastructure and security.

“These are strategically important questions. Surely, in this regard, a corresponding decision will be made,” he noted.

Spokesman of the State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade, in turn, noted that preliminary assessments are being carried out to determine the tourism potential of the region.

“For example, in Kalbajar district, there are opportunities for health tourism, but it will be possible to say where and what will be located and operate only after the readiness of the concept,” said Guluzade.